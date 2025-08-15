Pakistan, Micronesia establish diplomatic ties

Ambassadors to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar (right) and Jeem S Lippwe sign a joint communiqué to formalise relationship between two countries on August 14, 2025. — X/@PakistanUN_NY

Pakistan and the Federated States of Micronesia have formally established diplomatic relations, with the aim of strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony held at Pakistan's Mission to the United Nations in New York.

“Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, and Federated States of Micronesia’s counterpart, Ambassador Jeem S. Lippwe, signed a joint communiqué to formalise the relationship between the two countries,” the Pakistan Mission said in a statement.

Senior diplomats from both sides, including Pakistan's Deputy Permanent Representative Usman Jadoon, were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad expressed his delight that diplomatic relations between the two countries were being established on the anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The ties, he said, would open up avenues for cooperation in the field of human resource management, capacity building and climate change. He said that both Missions would work closely on key matters, especially promotion of international peace and security at the United Nations.

Asim Iftikhar said that he was happy to learn that Pakistan was the 100th country with which Micronesia was establishing its relations.

In his remarks, Ambassador Lippwe expressed his pleasure at the start of a new chapter in bilateral relations.

He thanked Pakistan for extending support to his country for the opening of the United Nations offices there. Ambassador Lippwe said that he looked forward to working closely with his Pakistani counterpart to strengthen the bond of friendship.

The ambassador also conveyed his congratulations on Pakistan's Independence Day.

Before the ceremony, both the ambassadors held a brief meeting during which they discussed possible areas of cooperation, both bilaterally as well as at the UN.