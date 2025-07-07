Metal debris lies on the ground in Wuyan in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district district May 7, 2025. —Reuters

India has acknowledged the deaths of several military personnel, including Rafale fighter jet pilots, by announcing posthumous honours, security sources told Geo News on Sunday, marking a shift from earlier denials of any casualties during Operation Sandoor.

The move, reportedly taken under internal pressure, has lifted the lid on what was previously kept under wraps: India suffered heavy losses during Operation Sindoor.

According to security sources, the Indian armed forces took a major hit in the operation, particularly along the Line of Control (LoC), where over 250 fatalities were reported.

Despite this, the Indian government and military avoided publicly acknowledging the scale of damage until the announcement of honours brought the casualties into the open.

Among those to be awarded posthumously are four Indian Air Force pilots, three of whom flew Rafale jets. The list also includes five operators of the S-400 air defence system who were killed at the Adampur Airbase, security officials say.

Nine more personnel who lost their lives at the Udhampur Airbase, including members of its air defence unit, are also named for honours.

In addition, two soldiers from the Rajouri aviation base and four others from the Uri supply depot, including its officer-in-charge, are reportedly being recognised.

Security sources claim that families of the deceased have been asked not to share photos or tributes on social media, as authorities continue efforts to keep the losses out of the public eye.

Critics are now asking: if there were no casualties, as the Indian government long claimed, why are these honours being handed out now?

India has previously denied any major damage or loss of life during incidents at key installations like Pathankot and Udhampur.

However, international media reports suggest that effective strikes from Pakistan forced India to agree to a ceasefire — a move that followed substantial military setbacks.

Pakistan launched a large-scale retaliatory military action — Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos— and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions in response to New Delhi's multiple unprovoked missile strikes on its soil.

Pakistan downed six IAF fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

According to ISPR, a total of 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the recent military confrontation.