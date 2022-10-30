It is quite unfortunate that mob justice has become a norm in our society. Another heart-wrenching and shocking incident of mob lynching took place in Karachi’s Machar Colony area where residents brutally assaulted two company workers, which turned out to be a case of mistaken identity. The people of Pakistan are used to taking the law in their hands. The nation has still not recovered from the 2021 incident that happened in Sialkot where a Sri Lankan national was killed by a charged mob. Our nation needs to be more mature when dealing with such cases. We should denounce this behaviour and let the law-enforcement agencies perform their duties.
Mohsin Mumtaz
Chiniot
