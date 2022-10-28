Outlaws arrested with arms in Mardan raids

MARDAN: District police arrested two proclaimed offenders, along with two accomplices and 22 suspects in raids on Thursday.

An official said that following directives of District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed, the police in Sheikh Maltoon arrested one wanted man along with one Kalashnikov, one M-16 rifle, and four pistols and also 13 suspects for further investigations.

In another raid, the cops in Katlang town arrested one outlaw and nine other suspects. They also recovered one Kalashnikov and a pistol and took into custody nine suspects for further questioning.

Meanwhile, the DPO visited various checkposts of Mardan city circle and instructed the cops to ensure wearing helmets and jackets, and also inspected Par Hoti Police Station where he checked records.