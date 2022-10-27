Elahi extends all-out support to Imran’s long march

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi announced on Wednesday that he would extend all-out support to Imran Khan’s long march, which is about to be staged by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Friday.

A meeting was held between Elahi and Imran Khan in which issues related to the long march were discussed, while arrangements for the long march were also reviewed in the meeting. Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Omer Sarfraz Cheema, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Ejaz Shah and Hassan Khawar also participated in the meeting. Additionally, CM Elahi also had a one-on-one meeting with Imran Khan. Both the Punjab CM and PTI chief discussed the tragic killing of prominent journalist Arshad Sharif and both demanded an impartial and transparent judicial inquiry. Both the leaders urged the government to fulfil the responsibility in this matter. The Punjab CM and PTI chief expressed their condolences to the bereaved family. In the one-on-one meeting, Punjab CM and former prime minister also expressed their concerns on the economic situation of the country. Imran Khan lambasted the incumbent government and said that the government had failed completely. Calling the long march a jihad, Imran claimed that the public passion indicated that his long march would break all records in history.