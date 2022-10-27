Sana, Urooj excited at Ireland visiting Pakistan

LAHORE: Former Pakistan women’s captains Sana Mir and Urooj Mumtaz have expressed their excitement over Ireland women national cricket team’s upcoming tour to Pakistan.

The Irish team will arrive in Lahore later this week for three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals. The three-match ODI series is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship. All six tour matches will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Sana Mir, who captained in nine ODIs and 10 T20Is against Ireland, said: “It is a great news that Ireland is coming to Pakistan and we will play ICC Women’s Championship matches at home.

“The series will serve a great platform for young players to showcase their talent.

“I urge fans to come to the stadium and support the women’s team as they do with the men’s team. The involvement of home crowd will give a huge boost to the players to perform.

“The series against Ireland is also important in terms of preparation for the future away series against Australia and then for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. These bilateral series matches will help the team form a better combination ahead of the mega event.”

Urooj Mumtaz, who captained in one ODI against Ireland, said: “The series is very important to try new combinations and build a good side ahead of next year’s World Cup. Playing at home is a huge advantage. The Ireland series has great importance with the ICC Championship points at stake.

“I would like boys and girls to come to the stadium and support women’s cricket. I am hopeful the fans will turn up to the stadium to witness exciting matches between the two sides.”

Series Itinerary

4 November – First ODI

6 November – Second ODI

9 November – Third ODI

12 November – First T20I

14 November – Second T20I

16 November – Third T20I