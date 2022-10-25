Flood-hit Hindu families get gifts on Diwali festival

LAHORE:Al-Khidmat Foundation volunteers found time in their hectic flood relief activities in Sindh when they organised special events in temples to distribute gifts to Hindu families on Diwali festival.
According to Al-Khidmat spokesperson Shoaib Hashmi, the gifts to over 500 flood-stricken Hindu families and children in Sukkur, Kandhkot, Thal, Jacobabad, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot and Tando Allah Yar were containing food packages, hygiene kits, mosquito nets, shoes and clothes. In addition, Al-Khidmat also set up free tuck shops for children, distributing cooked-food among them. A total of 2,000 food packages, 3,700 pairs of shoes, clothes and 2,000 mosquito nets were distributed. Al-Khidmat Foundation SVP Ihsanullah Waqas supervised the event as chief guest while its Sukkur President Mamoon Bajwa, Minority Affairs Manager Dr Shankar Lal and large number of dignitaries from the Hindu community along with local officials attended the event. Addressing on the occasion, Ihsanullah Waqas said celebrating religious happiness is an unalienable right of all human beings, and his organisation believes in actively participating celebrations of deprived people to provide them reason to joy.
