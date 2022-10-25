Lawyers boycott courts in Karachi

KARACHI: The legal fraternity on Monday boycotted court proceedings in Sindh High Court against out of turn elevation of judges to the Supreme Court.

The Sindh Bar Council and other bar associations had announced a boycott of proceedings against the out-of-turn elevation of judges to the apex court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan ignoring the seniority principle. The proceedings of cases fixed for hearing at courts were affected due to the boycott.

The bar council and associations had already resolved that in the event of any out-of-turn nomination being approved, they shall be challenged in courts. They also expressed their dismay over the decision of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to nominate only two judges from Sindh for appointment to the apex court instead of three vacancies that were created after the retirement of three judges of the apex court from Sindh.