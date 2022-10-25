Rulers fail to run country affairs: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the country is suffering from complete chaos, as the politics, economy, society and state institutions are fast collapsing, the people are disinherited, and the rulers have completely failed to run country’s affairs.

Whatever mandate the ruling parties got till date they have repeatedly insulted it and cheated the people in new ways for over seven decades, he said while talking to media persons at Mansoora on Monday.

Only competent and honest leadership, instead of feudal lords can pull the country out of the quagmire and ensure basic rights to the people, he said, adding that people must not be fooled by PDM, PTI again and choose the best leadership for solving their problems.

Sirajul Haq said situation of denial of justice to common man is that the father, grandfather and uncle of Nazim Jokhio, Shahzeb and Umm Rabab were martyred in broad daylight, but the oppressors went scot-free.

The poor, he said, rot in jails for a minor mistake, and those with power go scot-free of all crimes committed in broad daylight. More than 50% of the country's budget is lost due to debt payments despite the clear decision of the Federal Sharia Court as the rulers are not ready to enforce Islamic economy.

He said the ruling class is the cause of all problems, including inflation and unemployment. Education and healthcare is so expensive to be out of the reach of the poor, he said, lamenting that the rulers had arranged for the new generation to be deprived of education and employment, and remain hopeless and disillusioned with the future.

Due to the problems, every third citizen of the country is worried and suffering from depression. Sirajul Haq said JI was struggling to enforce Islamic system in the country acquired for practicing Islam.