Khattak sees conspiracy to oust Imran from politics

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial president Pervez Khattak on Sunday said that a conspiracy was being hatched to oust former prime minister Imran Khan from politics in the aftermath of the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana Reference. Addressing a gathering here, he said that Imran Khan was earlier removed from power under the regime change conspiracy.

“The people of Pakistan and the PTI workers have not accepted the ECP verdict, which raised questions over the impartiality of the election watchdog,” he added.

The former defence minister said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had paid the money for retaining the Toshakhana gifts and he had produced all the proofs in the ECP for that.

“The ECP has disqualified Imran Khan under pressure from some quarters and this has tarnished its credibility,” he alleged.

Pervez Khattak hoped the higher judiciary would provide justice to the PTI chief in this case.

He said the PTI would soon announce the date for the long march towards Islamabad to send the federal government packing.

Pervez Khattak said that the people know how the Pakistan Democratic Movement removed former prime minister Imran Khan from power under a conspiracy and the ECP decision was part of the plot to oust him from politics. He added that the PTI had moved the Islamabad High Court to seek justice.