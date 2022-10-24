What about us?

It is time we 'thanked' the government for doing something for the welfare of ordinary people. It is not allowing pharmaceutical companies to increase the prices of paracetamol and other vital medicines.
We the consumers will now have to put up with medicine shortages, buying medicines at inflated prices or using fake medicines. But the government should not be blackmailed.
Syed Hussein El-Edroos
Islamabad
