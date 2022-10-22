‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ makes revenue record in first week

KARACHI: “The Legend of Maula Jatt” presented by Geo films and a masterpiece by Encyclomedia and Lashari Films’ has created a new history in Pakistan’s film industry by doing a fantastic business of over Rs 80 crores from all over the world in one week alone.

The world-class Pakistani film is now entering its second week of success. Families are rushing to watch the blockbuster film on the big screen. The film earned $426,581 in the United States, $611,38 in the United Kingdom, $242,605 in Australia, $351,563 in Canada, $710,475 from the Gulf countries, and $921,824 from Pakistan. In total, the film earned $6.3 million (Rs. 80 crore). Keeping in mind the interest of the public, 100 more screens are being added for this film in the second week.