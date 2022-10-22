Shadab expecting ‘good show’ against India

KARACHI: Shadab Khan, Pakistan’s vice-captain, is confident that the Greenshirts will go all out to draw first blood in their World Cup opener against India here at the MCG on Sunday (tomorrow).

Shadab, the seasoned all-rounder who will be one Pakistan’s key players in the big match, told ‘Geo News’ on Friday that his team will try and capitalise on the recent momentum.

“We have done well recently and when you do well as a team, it boosts your confidence. I am hopeful that we will continue playing with the same momentum,” he said.

“We have also done well against India recently and I am confident of another good show,” Shadab added.

Shadab stressed that Pakistan will try against “making small mistakes and crucial stages of matches” to become a champion team in the T20 World Cup. He said that as an all-rounder his job is to be ready to serve the team at any position it wants.

“I have batted up the order previously and I am aware that I can perform there. Same is the case with Mohammad Nawaz. We both enjoy batting at any numbers,” he said.

“Being an all-rounder, I enjoy all three departments of the game. I am an all rounder and being all-rounder it is my job to be prepared at any position and to bowl at any stage,” he said. Asked about Sunday’s match, Shadab said that a game against India is always a pressure match and having it as the tournament opener makes it more important.

Shadab said that the high-pressure game will set the tone for Pakistan for rest of the tournament.