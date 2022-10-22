No facilities

The Sohrab Goth bus stop is inarguably the busiest bus station of Karachi. The condition of the bus stop is awful. There are no waiting rooms, and people have to wait for hours on foot for their buses to arrive. This is extremely frustrating for people who come to Karachi for sightseeing and entertainment.
The transportation authorities must pay attention to this issue and reconstruct the bus stop.
Seema Mohammad Latif
Karachi
