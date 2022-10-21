PCB wants ACC meeting at earliest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants an early Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting to discuss Jay Shah’s irresponsible declaration that the next year’s Asia Cup will be staged at a neutral place.

The News has learned that besides writing a letter to convene the ACC meeting at the earliest, the PCB is in constant touch with the ACC member countries regarding the statement that threatens the unity of the ACC family.

“We have requested for the ACC meeting at the earliest. The point of discussion will definitely be the irresponsible statement of Jay Shah who despite being the head of the ACC never thought of the implications of the statement,” a source said.

The sources said that such a statement has a far-reaching implication especially amongst the Asian member countries. “It also has international implications. With many international events to be held in Asia during the next five years, such a statement is an attempt to create differences and create a rift between the ICC member countries.”

The source confirmed that Pakistan will host the Asia Cup next year at all costs.

“Whether India team travels to Pakistan or not, we will host the Asia Cup -- else we will part ways with ACC. There will never be another option. Asia Cup in Pakistan or Pakistan's pulling out of all ACC events.”

Pakistan has successfully hosted England, Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Bangladesh in the recent past besides engaging dozens of international stars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“We have proved that Pakistan is one of the safest countries to play cricket in. An ICC member country making lame excuses on travelling to Pakistan must be having other motives. The PCB will never allow any country to play dirty games in the backdrop of cricket politics.

We know how to protect our cricketing rights and we will do that at all costs,” he said.

“If India thinks they can run the ACC without Pakistan’s participation in events, then there is no use sticking to the ACC membership.

Every ACC member country has the same value and all the rules are binding on every member. How could Secretary BCCI take a one-sided decision without consulting any other nation! That is a serious matter that required an ACC meeting at the earliest.”

PCB also reserves the right to pull out of next year’s World Cup to be held in India.

“That is the option available with us. Obviously, we would be requiring the Federal Government permission to proceed to India for the 2023 World Cup. We may not travel to India if the neighboring country stays out of the Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan next year.”