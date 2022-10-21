Islamabad is the capital of Pakistan, and the city is deprived of a comfortable public transportation system. Public wagons are in a dilapidate condition; their seats are uncomfortable and it is torture to sit on them for short journeys. These vehicles are unfit and should not be used as public transport.
There are some allegations of wrongdoings in the relevant department which issues licences for unfit vehicles. It is time the higher authorities looked into these allegations. Such bus owners are also guilty of overstuffing their vehicles and overcharging fares is common.
Shakir H Shamim
Islamabad
