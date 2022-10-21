SHC dismisses PTI plea against rigging in NA-237 by-poll

The Sindh High Court on Thursday dismissed as not maintainable a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf against alleged poll rigging in the October 16 by-election in Karachi’s National Assembly constituency NA-237 Malir-II.

In its petition, the PTI had requested the court to set aside the polling results of the constituency and the victory of Abdul Hakeem Baloch of the Pakistan Peoples Party. The counsel for the PTI submitted that the ruling government party, i.e. Pakistan Peoples Party, used state machinery for bogus voting in the by-election and the election commission office did not entertain the applications sent by the petitioner. He requested the court to set aside the polling results of the by-election and order an inquiry and re-polling in the constituency.

A high court division bench, headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, observed that election tribunal is an appropriate forum to raise issues pertaining to election disputes. The court further observed that election disputes could not be decided at constitutional jurisdiction, and dismissed the petition as not maintainable.

PTI leaders Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and others alleged in the petition that the Pakistan Peoples Party government used state machinery, including the police, to rig the by-election. They said that the by-poll was rigged by PPP leaders and workers in connivance with Sindh Police and ECP staff. They alleged that voters were not allowed to cast their votes in the constituency, while PTI leaders and activists, including Karachi leader Bilal Ghaffar, were attacked in which one activist Taha also died. They further alleged that presiding officers manipulated the election results.