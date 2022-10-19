€1m French aid for relief operations in flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: France has allocated €1 million to three nongovernmental international organizations (NGIOs) for humanitarian relief operations in flood-hit Pakistan.

French Ambassador in Pakistan Nicolas Galey announced this while talking to the media at his mission here. He reminded that the relief activities will provide critical assistance to vulnerable households, and contribute to reducing loss of lives and improving living conditions in flood-affected communities.

President Macron has personally decided on this support towards end of August to express and demonstrate France’s solidarity with the victims of this unprecedented disaster, the ambassador said. He was of the view that France’s financial assistance had been earmarked for Action Against Hunger (ACF), an integrated project combining health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), agriculture, food security, and livelihood for approximately 30 000 beneficiaries in the districts of Kambar, Shahdadkot and Khairpur in Sindh. The French government is pleased to support Action Against Hunger, Secours Islamique – France, and Médecins du Monde in their relief operations.

This financial support builds on other support provided by France, including the mission in September of a French medical team, the distribution of high-capacity water pumps and the procurement of a portable bridge among other thing.