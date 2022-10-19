TransPeshawar to expand bus service to 5 more routes

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar has announced to ply bus service on five new routes in the next few months.

The routes include an express route on Charsadda Road from Shah Alam to Mall of Hayatabad (ER 12), a feeder route from Mall of Hayatabad to Phase 6 terminal via Phase 1 (DR-11), Chamkani to Malik Saad Shaheed through Ring Road (DR-4B), a suburban express route from Pabbi to Malik Saad Shaheed via Chamkani (SER -13) and Regi Model Town to Tehkal Paayan (DR-14).

TransPeshawar’s spokesperson, Saddaf Kamil, told the media: “Operationalizing of these new routes will not only enable the company to provide service to more citizens, but it will also help in dividing the passenger flow on the current routes and help in lessening the crowd”.

She said 62 new buses have been moved to Peshawar which would be added to the fleet soon and that will take the total number of buses to 220.

The spokesperson said these 62 buses were currently under the process of registration, equipment was being installed, induction and training of staff were in progress, etc.

“The buses will be operationalized once all the processes are complete and preparations made on the new routes,” she added.

ER 12 will have a total of 11 stops including Shah Alam Bridge, Sewan, Bakhshi Bridge, Landey Road, Shaheed Tehseen Chowk, Charsadda Adda, Bacha Khan Chowk, Khyber Bazar, Saddar, Peshawar University and Mall of Hayatabad.

DR-11 will cover 16 stops while DR-4B will have 19 stops including Chamkani, Sardar Garhi, Chughalpura, Pir Zakori Flyover, Motorway Bridge, Kamboh Adda, Paharipura, Kabootar Chowk, MMC Hospital, Wazir Colony, Abassin University, Patang Chowk, Shaheed Tehseen Chowk, Charsadda Adda, Eid Gah, Shahi Bagh, Bacha Khan Chowk and Malik Saad Shaheed.

SER 13 route (Malik Saad to Pabbi) includes 16 stops i.e. Malik Saad Shaheed, Gulbahar Chowk, Faisal Colony, Chugalpura, Chamkani Mor, Honey Market, Jhagra, Kala Mandi, Tarnab Farm, Taru Jabba, Wapda Town, Government Girls Degree College, Pabi Railway Station, Pabi Bazar and Pabi Terminal Stop.

Moreover, DR-14 will have 15 stops that include Regi Model Town, Regi Lalma, Mian Khan Garhi, Askari 6, Askari 6 Phase 2, Police Colony, PSO Stop, Naseer Teaching Hospital, Kanal Town 1, Kanal Town 2, Board Bazar Bridge, Board Bazar, University of Peshawar, Abdara Road and Tehkal.