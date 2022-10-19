Imran undemocratic leader: PMLN

LAHORE:My heartfelt sympathy goes to the voters of six constituencies who threw their votes in the dustbin, said PMLN leader Azma Bukhari in a press conference here on Tuesday.

Now elections will be held in these constituencies again, people of these constituencies should prepare for it. Imran Khan won the elections of these constituencies from 8,000 to 10,000. Imran feels the army is being discredited. On one hand he supports Swati’s words, this person is an undemocratic leader, said Azma. He is a person beyond the constitution and law, she said. Before October 11, it was a Tanga party, and then it was made a ship party. In the 2014 sit-in, he was also looking for the finger of the Empire.