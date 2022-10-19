Poland to buy 288 multiple rocket launchers from South Korea

WARSAW: Poland is set to sign a framework agreement for the purchase of 288 K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers from South Korea, the Polish defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Under the deal set to be signed by Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak on Wednesday, 18 of the rocket launchers will be delivered in 2023 and mounted on Polish Jelcz vehicles. The ministry said in a statement that the system can carry ballistic missiles with a range of 290 kilometres (180 miles) as well as guided missiles with 80-km range.

Poland has massively stepped up weapons purchases since Russia invaded Ukraine, as well as sending military aid to Kyiv and taking in millions of Ukrainian refugees. Blaszczak last week said the South Korean deals would not affect Poland´s existing order of HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems from the United States which are due to be delivered next year.