Final four decided for PJL play-offs

LAHORE: The inaugural edition of the pakistn Junior League has entered into the final stage with Gwadar Sharks, Bahawalpur Royals, Rawalpindi Raiders and Mardan Warriors making the top of the points table, thus getting the eligibility to figure out in playoffs encounters beginning on Tuesday here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The first edition of the PJL after some absorbing 15-match group stage saw a century scored, a five-fer, a hat-trick, and a 32-run over happened. The future stars from around the world took full advantage of the opportunity provided by the PCB at its backyard.

Now the final first round encounters have been finished, and the top four teams at the points table have been finalized, Gwadar Sharks, which lead the rostrum, will play the first playoff match (Qualifier 1) against second-placed Bahawalpur Royals.

Third-placed Rawalpindi Raiders will take on fourth-placed Mardan Warriors in the Eliminator on Wednesday. The loser of the Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator will clash in the Qualifier 2 on Thursday with the winner joining the Qualifier 1 winner in the tournament final on Friday evening.

The winners will pocket Rs10million with the runners-up to be given Rs5million. The individual performers will have the player of the tournament, best batter, best bowler, best wicket-keeper and best fielder awards to grab. The player of the tournament will be rewarded with Rs1million while the other individual award winners will be rewarded with Rs500,000 each.

Qualifier 1 – Gwadar Sharks vs Bahawalpur Royals:

Sharks, mentored by Sir Vivian Richards, have played some outstanding cricket, winning four out of their five group stage matches. Led by Shamyl Hussain, the players have put in some remarkable performances. Leg-spinner Saad Masood took a five-fer in their thumping 77-run win over Warriors last night. Saad currently leads the tournament bowling charts with 10 wickets.

All-rounder Arafat Minhas has been excellent with both bat and ball and is so far the third highest run-getter (159 runs) and joint second highest wicket-taker in the tournament (eight wickets). Opener Luc Martin Benkenstein, who scored a scintillating 74 last night, is fourth on the batters chart with 155 runs.

Royals, mentored by Imran Tahir, finished second on the points table with six points – three wins in five matches. Opener Basit Ali has been one of the stellar performers of the PJL. The right-hander is at the top of the batting charts with 233 runs, his tally includes the only century of the event, a brilliant unbeaten 102 against Gujranwala Giants.

Amongst the bowlers, Royals’ stand-in captain Arham Nawab has taken eight wickets with his off-spin. The tall 6 feet 8 inches pacer Mohammad Zeeshan has also captured eight wickets.