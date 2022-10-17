Gun attack on central Mexico bar kills 12

Guanajuato, Mexico: Twelve people were killed in a shooting at a bar in central Mexico on Saturday, local authorities said, with growing cartel violence making the region one of the country´s most dangerous.

Industrial Guanajuato state has become the site of a raging dispute between two rival groups -- the Santa Rosa de Lima and Jalisco New Generation cartels -- known for carrying out drug trafficking and fuel theft, as well as other crimes.