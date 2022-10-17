Gun attack on central Mexico bar kills 12

Guanajuato, Mexico: Twelve people were killed in a shooting at a bar in central Mexico on Saturday, local authorities said, with growing cartel violence making the region one of the country´s most dangerous.
Industrial Guanajuato state has become the site of a raging dispute between two rival groups -- the Santa Rosa de Lima and Jalisco New Generation cartels -- known for carrying out drug trafficking and fuel theft, as well as other crimes.
Rennes, France: A British woman died after being shot by her companion during a wild boar hunt in France on Sunday, in...
Cairo: Egypt´s state-affiliated musicians´ union on Sunday announced a temporary ban on electro-beat...
Cox´s Bazar, Bangladesh: A mob of a dozen people hacked to death two Rohingya community leaders in Bangladesh, police...
Days are spent under a hail of shells, and night brings no respite for Ukrainian soldiers as enemy forces draw ever...
Washington: President Joe Biden has “no plans” to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a November...
Baghdad: Iraqi authorities are investigating the “theft” of $2.5 billion from the tax authority, officials said on...
Comments