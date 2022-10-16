The management of the National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) in collaboration with the All Pakistan NIFT Workers Union has recently held a daylong blood donation camp at the offices of the Army Welfare Trust with the assistance of the Indus Hospital.

The organisers of the blood camp said they had undertaken the initiative to save lives and become a reason for someone’s existence. "Every blood donor is saving someone’s precious life and serving humankind," said an organiser on the occasion.