Kate Middleton admits she thinks her ‘big boy’ Louis is still a ‘baby’

Kate Middleton recently gushed about her youngest son Prince Louis while visiting the Royal Surrey County Hospital on Wednesday.

With the baby named Giles Talbot-Erasu in her hands, the Princess of Wales remembered the adorable days of Louis’ childhood, noting that he’s “a big boy now”.

The 40-year-old princess said: “I keep thinking Louis is a baby, but he's a big boy now. It just feels like yesterday,” reported Hello!

She also talked about her eldest son while expressing: “George was so huddled up too, he spent quite a few days like that.”

Meanwhile, the mother-of-three expressed similar emotions while visiting the Little Villiage baby bank’s hub in July.

