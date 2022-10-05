Saif Ali Khan calls himself 'recession proof'

Saif Ali Khan talked about the fee he charges for films in a recent interview. Saif called himself 'recession proof' as he thinks he is not affected by the ongoing recession, as reported by IndiaToday.

Saif shared about his charges for a film when asked about the ongoing debate about whether actors need to reduce their fees post-pandemic. Saif said that he is not affected by the pandemic or recession as he doesn't charge too much for films anyways and called himself 'recession proof' for that reason.

Saif told IndiaToday, "I don’t know if the films have changed, or it is my choice that has. When it comes to fees, my manager says that we’re recession proof because we don’t really charge too much anyway."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan's recently released film was Vikram Vedha in which he is seen playing the role of a cop.

Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles along with Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Sharib Hashmi also playing vital roles.