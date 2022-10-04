PM Shehbaz unsparingly lists damage 'biggest liar' Imran Khan did to Pakistan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif . — The News/File

The leaked audios are an irrefutable endorsement that Imran Khan is the biggest liar on the face of the earth, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Tuesday, accusing Khan of injecting poison into society while he was still in power.



In his first interview from Pakistan after becoming prime minister in April, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted everything former prime minister Imran Khan got wrong while he was in power and explained how badly it affected Pakistan's foreign affairs, economy and more.

"I’m not saying this with a sense of glee but a sense of embarrassment and concern. My country’s image has been been damaged hugely by these lies told out of mean personal interest,” the premier said.

Khan has been rallying millions of loyal supporters with powerful speeches across the country since losing power. He has accused the coalition government of being a corrupt and an “imported” government from the west.

He has pledged to fight the next election, and is planning a “surprise” march on the capital, Islamabad, in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the premier says Khan is a "liar and a cheat" who ruined Pakistan's economy.



PM Shehbaz said Imran Khan conducted affairs to suit his own personal agenda “in a manner which can be only described as the most inexperienced, self-centred, egotistical, immature politician in the history of this country”.

World leaders labelled Imran Khan rude, narcissist: premier

The premier went on to share that multiple world leaders told him at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session that his predecessor Imran Khan was “rude”, “told lies” and labelled him a narcissist.



The PM said he was “shocked” at the UNGA in New York when world leaders had personally objected to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s conduct.

“Some leaders told me in person about his personality. They told me he was rude, he told lies and he is a ‘narcissist’, quote unquote,” the PM told the publication without naming any world leaders.

Ties with Washington

He also accused the former PM of damaging Islamabad’s relations with the United States "for no rhyme or reason”.

PM Shehbaz's government has been actively working to mend ties with the US. The government recently agreed on a $450 million deal with the US for F-16 military aircraft and US President Joe Biden and PM Shehbaz briefly met at the UN in New York.

Biden expressed his support to Pakistan in the wake of the devastation of the floods.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto just recently came back from a US trip and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is currently in Washington.

Nawaz has given me free rein to make decisions: PM

When asked about Nawaz Sharif’s influence on the government, the PM openly admitted that he consults his older brother.

“Of course I consult Nawaz, he is my leader and my older brother,” he said. “But he has given me completely free rein to make decisions.”

The PM was also asked about how dynastic politics in Pakistan was prevalent with the Sharifs and Bhuttos dominating the political scene of the country.

However, the premier dismissed the criticism stating: “It’s about competence: it’s about public support, it’s about people’s trust,”