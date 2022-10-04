Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the manipulation of diplomatic cipher was equal to putting he national security at stake and vowed that those involved would be brought to justice.

Reacting to the campaign against the state institutions launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, whose recent audio leaks exposed his plot to ‘play’ on the cipher, the PM said every person was equal before the law.

“Being popular does not mean being exempt from the law. Law is equal for all,” he said in a statement issued by the PM Office. Shehbaz stressed that the audio leaks of Imran Khan uncovered the truth about a serious conspiracy against the interests of Pakistan. “The thieves on being caught red-handed now struggle to evade the law by indulging in defamation of the state institutions,” he said.