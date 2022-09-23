PM Shahbaz Sharif addresses 77th UNGA session

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday addresses the 77th session of the United Nation's General Assembly in New York, United States.
Following his landing in New York earlier this week, PM Shahbaz said that he was there "to tell Pakistan's story to the world".
In an interview with Bloomberg TV, the premier said that his government had just signed an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with “very tough” conditions that include taxes on petroleum and electricity.
Earlier today, he also met with the US President Joe Biden at his reception for world leaders participating in UNGA.
PM Shehbaz's aide, Salman Sufi, said that during the meeting, the prime minister appreciated flood relief efforts by the US government, the continuous COVID-19 vaccine assistance, and collaboration between the two countries.
PM Shahbaz, on September 22, made an urgent appeal for debt relief from rich nations, reminding them that the country is paying the price for their greed and the damage caused to the climate.
More to follow
