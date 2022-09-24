Prince Andrew returns to public eye in style, seen horse riding in Windsor

Prince Andrew reminded fans of Queen Elizabeth II as he was seen enjoying horse riding in first public appearance since his mother's funeral.

The Duke of York, who reportedly faces bleak future in Royal Family after the Queen's demise, spotted riding along the banks of the River Thames in Windsor on Saturday.

The prince was stripped of his royal titles in January after details about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein emerged.

The 62-year-old was in riding gear and a blue jumper and tie as he rode near where the Queen was laid to rest following her state funeral on Monday.

The Duke was briefly allowed to wear his military uniform as he and his siblings stood vigil next to their mother's coffin as she lay in state in Westminster Hall.

Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will reportedly remain at their lavish Windsor mansion in the near future, but fear they could be 'kicked out' amid a shake-up within the Royal Family as his brother King Charles has taken the throne, who is widely reported to be planning a slimmed-down monarchy during his reign.