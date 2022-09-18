King Charles III gears up to axe Andrew, Harry and Beatrice's royal roles

FileFootage

Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice could lose their royal roles of being counsellors of the state as King Charles III is reportedly considering major changes in the law.

As reported by The Telegraph, the new monarch is planning to prevent non-working royals from carrying out the important royal role.

According to the 1937 Regency Act, the monarch’s spouse and four adults next in lie to the throne can carry out the duties of counsellors and even fill in for the monarch.

The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, and the Duke of York have been performing the role in the latter years of the Queen’s reign.

However, Charles is now hoping to take the relevant steps to have the law changed as soon as possible.

His siblings the Earl of Wessex and Princess Royal will likely fill two of the positions.