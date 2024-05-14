Jelly Roll joins Limp Bizkit for surprise performance at Rockville Fest 2024

[embed_video1 url=videoid6352905618112 style=center playertype=bc] Limp Bizkit's lead vocalist Fred Durst introduced Jelly Roll as an 'angel'



Jelly Roll teamed up with Limp Bizkit to deliver a surprise performance at the 2024 Rockville Festival on Friday, May 10.

While headlining the event in Daytona Beach, Florida, the nu metal band’s lead vocalist, Fred Durst, brought out the country star for a special collaboration on their song, Behind Blue Eyes.

The surprise appearance was captured by celebrity barber Mazerati Matt, who filmed Jelly Roll, 39, walking out slowly as Durst, 53, called for an “angel” to save him, referencing Jelly Roll’s song with Lainey Wilson, Save Me.

As Jelly Roll, wearing his signature cowboy hat, emerged, Durst excitedly introduced him to the crowd.

“Oh my God. Ladies and gentlemen, Jelly Roll!” Durst exclaimed.

The audience erupted in applause as the country star began singing the third verse of the classic song, “No one knows what it's like / To be mistreated, to be defeated / Behind blue eyes.”

The performance continued as an acoustic duet, culminating in a heartfelt hug between the musicians.

Durst later shared a video on social media commemorating the moment.

“Once in a while, every once in a while, you get blessed and you run into an angel,” Durst said in the clip, before turning the camera to reveal Jelly Roll. With a laugh, Jelly Roll quipped, “An oversized one, baby, in a black ball cap like Johnny Cash!”

Durst also expressed his admiration for Jelly Roll in the caption, writing, “Love this fella. It was a pleasure sharing the stage last night.”