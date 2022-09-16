'Girls trip’: Kylie Jenner spends quality time with family

Kylie Jenner is having a gala with her family at the happiest place on Earth earlier on Thursday.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, took to social media to share a series of Instagram stories and fun-filled snaps of memorable moments taken during the trip.



The businesswoman brought along her daughter, Stormi, 4, whom she shares with singer, Travis Scott. She also had a terrific time with her beloved nieces, four-year-old Chicago West, Dream Kardashian, 5, and True Thompson, 4.

The beauty shared videos on her Instagram story to give a glimpse of her girl's day out at Disneyland as they walked around the busy adventure park with orchestral Disney music playing in the background

Photo credits: DailyMail

However, Kylie kept her look casual for the day, opting to stay cool and comfortable while walking under the hot sun.

Kylie is no stranger to the happiest place on earth and was pictured earlier in April with her daughter, Stormi, and Travis Scott at the theme park.

The two also share a son who was welcomed to the world earlier this year in February and has yet to reveal his official name.



