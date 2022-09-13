Queen Elizabeth II 'knew' she won't return from Balmoral

Queen Elizabeth II made the decision to pass away in Balmoral because she knew her end was coming, claimed a royal expert.
According to a royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, the late monarch Queen knew that the end was coming and she made the decision to spend the last days in the Aberdeen estate that she loved.
Her Majesty “knew she wasn't going to come back [to Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace], I think she wanted to be in Balmoral and she wanted to pass there,” Katie told BBC’s Huw Edwards.
The expert added that the Queen could be just a “mother, grandmother and great-grandmother” at Balmoral therefore she chose to end her days in a place where she could “leave her crown at the gates”
Katie continued: “She was the Queen of Scots and she wanted this to be part of her homecoming, her ultimate homecoming”.
“I actually think there's a bit of her that knew she wasn't going to come back. I think she wanted to be in Balmoral and she wanted to pass there.
“And the fact that she did peacefully is actually a blessing in all of this,” the expert added.
