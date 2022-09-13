Victoria Beckham taking first step to end rumoured feud with Nicola Peltz: Report

Victoria Beckham is reportedly taking the first step to mend her relationship with her son Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz.
Following months of speculations about their rumoured feud that began at the lovebirds’ lavish nuptials, an insider has revealed that the fashion designer is extending olive to her daughter-in-law.
The former Spice Girl has invited her eldest son and his better half at her Paris Fashion Week show which is scheduled at the end of the month.
“Everyone is invited, including Brooklyn and Nicola,” a source told Daily Mail. “Although it’s not definite yet that they will come.”
The outlet further shared that everyone who is concerned about the icy battle between the ladies want the newlyweds to attend the show so the family would be reunited again.
The insider revealed that David Beckham and Posh Spice are “worried” that Nicola is going to hurt their son, adding, “They feel that the relationship is unbalanced.”
“He makes a lot of sacrifices for her but it’s not clear what happens in return. But you know, as Victoria says: ‘He’s just gaga about that girl,’” the source added.
Fans first noticed the alleged fall-out between Victoria and Nicola when they stopped reacting to each other’s social media posts, something that they use to do before the wedding.
Later, reports claimed that the tension began when Victoria hijacked her son’s first dance with his bride at the nuptials which made Nicola storm out of her own wedding reception.
