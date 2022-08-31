Ben Affleck steps out in style with son Samuel after returning from second honeymoon

Ben Affleck left fans awe-struck as he took to the streets in Los Angeles on Tuesday with his and ex-Jennifer Garner's son Samuel.
The Argo star kept a watchful eye on his youngster as he carried a large grey tote while out in LA.
It comes as Ben recently returned from his second honeymoon with his new wife Jennifer Lopez.
Ben looked dapper in a navy blue button-up shirt with the sleeves rolled up to his elbows.
Meanwhile, the little boy looked comfortable in sweatpants, a graphic print t-shirt, and slip-on black and white sneakers.
Affleck was spotted driving around the City of Angels in a black Tesla and made a food stop after dropping off his son.
It's been back-to-work for Jen and Ben, who tied the knot a second time in Georgia earlier this month.
Lopez and Affleck first tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas in July and later threw a lavish three-day wedding bash in Georgia for their friends and family.
IU, Park Bo Gum are reportedly in talks for an upcoming K-drama
Madonna shares about her regrets and inspiration in a new candid video
BLACKPINK member Jisoo shines on social media as her drama becomes most tweeted K-drama of 2022
Jennifer looked sizzles in a loungewear two-piece
Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone parted ways after four years of romance
TREASURE grabs attention with the single track 'JIKJIN' as the video crossed 100+ million views