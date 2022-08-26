Netflix movie 'Slumberland' starring Jason Momoa: Release date, synopsis and more

Netflix finally drops its first official trailer for Slumberland the movie and this fantasy-filled is slated to release on August 24.

The movie is a Chernin Entertainment production, based on the comic book series named Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay.

According to the trailer, the movie is hitting Netflix screens this Thanksgiving, on November 18, 2022.





Cast:

Jason Momoa as Flip

Marlow Barkley

Kyle Chandler

Chris O’Dowd

India de Beaufort

Humberly González as Graciela

Tonya Cornelisse as Agent Red

Weruche Opia as Agent Green

Ava Cheung as Ho-Sook

Sergio Osuna as Manager

Michael Blake as The Accountant

Jamillah Ross as Agent Orange

Cameron Nicoll as Young Philip

Luxton Handspiker as Matt

Leslie Adlam as Agent Brown

Katerina Taxia as Janice

Owais Sheikh as Frank





Director:

The movie is directed by Francis Lawrence, known for his work on Constantine, I Am Legend, The Hunger Games films, Red Sparrow, and countless music videos.





Synopsis:

Nemo (Marlow Barkley), a young girl, finds a map to the dreamworld of Slumberland and takes viewers on a journey with the help of Flip (Jason Momoa), a giant half-man half-beast creature, in search of her father.





Trailer:







