Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish 4’ to continue from where ‘Krrish 3’ left off

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently announced Krrish 4, which will be a continuation of the franchise's third installment.
As per Times of India, producer Rakesh Roshan is currently busy working on the sequel's script.
As soon as the script gets finalized, the star cast of the film will then be decided.
The War actor, on the 15th anniversary of the launch of the Krrish franchise, posted a video on his Instagram account recently as well.
Hrithik said: "The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. Krrish 4 #15yearsofkrrish#Krrish4."
As for his other releases, Hrithik will next be seen in the film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and is also working on the remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha.
