Jamie Lee Curtis addresses Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show cancellation

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently slammed CBS for announcing the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Earlier this week, the True Lies star made bold declaration on the ending of the show while attending a red carpet event on July 17.

While speaking to reporters for the Associated Press at the Culture Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Jamie stated, “It's bad.”

“I’m excited that I will get to be on his show in about two weeks. I’ve never been on his show,” explained the 66-year-old.

Gushing over Stephen, Jamie said, “I really like him. He’s smart and funny and a lovely human.”

Freakier Friday actress also shared her thoughts on the politically-backed cancellations.

“They just cut NPR and, you know, public broadcasting — yes, they’re trying to silence people, but that won’t work. Won’t work. We will just get louder,” she told NPR.

Meanwhile, Jamie also talked about her role in The Bear.

Speaking with Variety, the actress mentioned, “It’s a beautiful show and I’m thrilled to be a part of it. I love it. I’m a fan of the show.”

“I was a fan from the beginning and so I just love the stories they tell and the characters they create,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will officially come to an end in May 2026.