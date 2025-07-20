‘Superman’ revives 19-year-old rock song on music charts

‘Superman’ brings 19-year-old song back in trend

Following Superman's box office success, the film also helped secure an old punk song a top position of music charts.

The film's director James Gunn has a record of using songs in his comic book movies and TV shows which mostly going viral.

In the newly-released superhero movie, Gunn used pop songs like Noah & The Whale's 5 Years Time, and even included a song by fictional band The Mighty Crabjoys.

However, one song that stood out was Punkrocker by Teddybears featuring Iggy Pop.

The rock anthem, which was featured in movie's finale and ending credits, it came second to Golden from Netflix's hit animated series K-Pop Demon Hunters.

As the song went viral, Iggy reacted to it noting that the song always had a bit of soul to it, adding, "Superman is the best friend you could have."

According to Comic Book, the song had skyrocketed in popularity following the release of Superman, with reports stating the song’s streams had jumped from just 1,572 a day to nearly 190,500 a day because of the film.

Meanwhile, the film continues to dominate the box office with estimates suggesting the superhero movie could pull in an additional $62.5 million this weekend.

Superman is running in theatres.