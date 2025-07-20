Bobby Flay wants THIS celebrity to star in his Broadway musical

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he revealed his latest project: a Broadway musical about his life.

"Beat Bobby Flay, you know the show, we're making Beat Bobby Flay the musical actually for Broadway," Flay told Fallon, who initially thought it was a joke.

Flay assured Fallon that the musical will be a "party every night in the theater," featuring a unique blend of music and storytelling. "It's going to tell a little bit of my life story and it's gonna be a party. This is not gonna be a bunch of show tunes. This is gonna be amazing... It's gonna be a real New York situation," Flay explained.

The chef revealed that he needs an A-list star to play the lead role, and he's got his eyes set on Justin Timberlake.

"I need a lead to play the Bobby Flay character... We need JT. We need Justin Timberlake. He hasn't won a Tony yet. Come on! He can sing. He can dance. He can do it all," Flay said, prompting Fallon to joke about getting his friend to star in the show.

After a brief moment of awkwardness, Fallon assured Flay that getting Justin Timberlake on board would be "done."

He promised that the show would feature food in some way, although he couldn't reveal the details. "There will be food," he said, leaving audiences wondering what culinary delights the musical will bring to the stage.