Mariah Carey whips up 'sugar sweet' treat for fans

Mariah Carey traded the studio for the kitchen to serve fans a playful taste of what’s coming next.

On Saturday, July 19, the All I Want for Christmas Is You hitmaker teased her followers with a baking-inspired video that hinted at new music.

In the short clip shared on social media, the pop icon is seen mixing batter in a large bowl at the kitchen counter. As her hands whisk the ingredients, her eyes stay fixed on the camera while she mouths the lyrics to an unreleased track.

"Imma keep it nice, Imma keep it neat, Imma keep it sugar, Imma keep it sweet," the five-time Grammy winner sings in the preview, donning a bubblegum pink dress with a plunging neckline as she sprinkles a generous amount of toppings into the batter.

"Sugar Sweet [kiss emoji]," she captioned the brief clip.

Notably, in an Apple Music interview last month, the Obsessed singer hinted that Sugar Sweet was on the way, revealing, "A second single is coming soon. I’m very excited about it. It’s very summery. I like the beat as well."

Although no official release date or additional details have been confirmed, if the single drops soon, it will serve as the follow-up to Type Dangerous, which recently received a remix EP featuring Big Sean, DJ Snake, Method Man, and more.