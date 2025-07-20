Fans gush as Charli XCX, George Daniel exchange vows: 'Beautiful'

Fans gushes as Charli XCX, George Daniel exchanged vows: 'Beautiful'

Charli XCX and The 1975 drummer George Daniel have exchanged vows in a beautiful, low-key ceremony at Hackney Town Hall.

The couple, who have been dating since 2022, looked radiant as they posed for photos outside the venue. Charli stunned in a white mini-dress with a heart-shaped neckline, while George beamed with happiness.

The intimate ceremony was attended by just 20 of their closest friends and family, including George's bandmates Ross MacDonald and Adam Hann. However, lead singer Matty Healy was noticeably absent.

The couple's decision to keep the celebration small and personal reflects their laid-back approach to marriage.

As Charli previously told Harper's Bazaar, "We're both very chill and we kind of just want to have a party. Neither of us are particularly formal about marriage or care about the formalities of the ceremony or whatever. We just want to be together forever and have a party with our friends."

Despite the intimate ceremony, the couple is reportedly planning a grand celebration in Sicily, where they fell in love with the secluded and romantic atmosphere.

As per The Sun, the party will feature no expense spared, with tens of thousands of pounds being spent to make it a memorable event. "It's incredibly secluded and romantic. There will be no expense spared. It's costing tens of thousands of pounds, and visually it will be mesmerising. Charli and George said they wanted a massive party, and there are no restrictions on when the bar has to close, so it can go on all night."

Charli and George met at an awards event in 2019, but it wasn't until 2022 that they started dating. They collaborated on music projects, including the No Rome track Spinning and Charli's album Crash.

George proposed to Charli in November 2023, and she shared the news on Instagram with a romantic post. Fans have been eagerly following their relationship, and many believe that Charli's songs Welcome to My Island and Everything Is Romantic are about George.

Fans took to social media to congratulate the newlyweds, with one writing, "She looks so good." Another penned, "OMG, shut up she looks beautiful." A third fan exclaimed, "Pop royalty just got their crown. Congrats to Charli and George!