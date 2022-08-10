Angelina Jolie ‘plan of attack’ in Brad Pit custody battle leaked: Insider

Sources shed light on Angelina Jolie’s plan of attack for the custody arrangement of her children.



This insight has been brought to light by an anonymous source close to the New York Post.

They began by noting Jolie’s push back at the thought of her ex getting half custody and admitted, “Angelina is determined that Brad should never get 50/50 custody.”

The insider also noted, “There are some who say that she won't rest until the kids are legally adults, so Brad will never have shared custody.”

This claim comes after a source from Brad’s inner circle accused the Maleficent star of malice.

According to The Post, “Angelina makes a constant stream of attacks on Brad.”

“She deliberately sold her disputed share of their vineyard to a buyer she knew he didn't want.”