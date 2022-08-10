Kim Go Eun to star in Korean drama 'Little Women'

Kim Go Eun is set to make another acting transformation in her upcoming drama 'Little Women'

Kim Go Eun is transformed into an accountant struggling to achieve wealth in her new upcoming drama Little Women, Soompi reported on August 09.



The new tvN drama Little Women will air on September 3, with Kim playing the role of Oh In Joo, the eldest sister who seeks financial security for her family.

Three close-knit sisters who grew up in poverty are the subject of the drama.

The drama chronicles the sisters' dramatic narrative as they become involved in a significant occurrence and come up against the richest family in the country.

Kim expressed her affection for the drama saying, “The script was so fun to the point that I read it in an instant as soon as I received it. I am happy to be able to work with great people and be a part of this great team.”

The actress also discussed her role, “Oh In Joo is a person who really loves her family. She lives her life by loving, expressing, and doing her best in her own way. This seems to be the reason and value for her to exist in this world.”