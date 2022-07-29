‘Pretty Little Liars’ spin off ‘Original Sin’ has finally been released

The first three episodes of ‘Pretty Little Liars' spin-off 'Original Sin' are now available to watch

A new attempt at reviving Pretty Little Liars has arrived in the form of Original Sin, starring Bailee Madison, that released on the 28th of July.

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, who also made Riverdale, Original Sin is sure to bring on suspense and intrigue.



Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin takes place in Millwood, PA, only a few miles away from the town of Rosewood, where the original was set.

The first episode begins at a school dance, where a weeping, scared girl runs into the auditorium, asking a group for help.

However, when this squad actively ignores her, she ends up climbing to the ceiling, where she leaps to her death .

Flash forward to present day, and the five women who witnessed this death are fully grown, with daughters of their own (played by Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco).

The generational aspect to the show is a welcome addition, providing a mystery surrounding these girls' mothers and the horror they witnessed.

To make matters even more interesting, one of the girls' moms gets a mysterious flyer from the night of that school dance, right before she is found dead in her bathtub, with an “A” painted on the wall.

Packed full with mystery and intriguing time jumps coupled with the nostalgic factor of Pretty Little Liars, Original Sin is definitely a binge worthy series.



