NewJeans debut album 'EP' hits record for highest stock pre-orders

HYBE’s new girl group is smashing records already!



NewJeans' debut album EP just broke the record of highest stock pre-orders before release.



On July 28th ADOR, HYBE's sub-label, officially announced that as of July 27, New Jeans upcoming self-titled debut EP has managed to surpass 444,000 stock pre-orders in just four days.



The number of stock pre-orders is the amount of album stock that is produced prior to an album’s release.

The album will be made available online on Aug 1, along with the music video for their third and final title tune, "Cookie." A week later, on August 8, the EP's physical release will occur.