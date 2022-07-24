Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s woke plots causing monarchy’s ‘wipe out’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are under fire for trying to allegedly establish a woke monarchy of their own within the US.
This accusation comes amid a slew of backlash over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary release, simultaneously with The Crown.
Pointing out the irony within the reports, royal author and biographer Angela Levin blasted Prince Harry for trying to ‘wipe out’ his own flesh and blood.
According to Express UK, Ms Levin said, “More proof that Harry and Meghan want to run a woke alternate Royal family that would wipe out the one we have already.”
“Time to lose their titles and for Harry his Counsellor of State post,” she also shot back.
There was also a sarcastic dig over Meghan’s rumoured political ambitions, “Of course wih Meghan also as President in the USA.”
Brad Pitt still frustrated following his break-up with Angelina Jolie
Ed Sheeran pays tribute to Jamal Edwards by releasing a new music video
She appeared alongside best friend and housemate Chiara Hunter, who she co-hosts the podcast Ki and Dee with
Harrison-the son of Jack and his ex-wife, Kristina Wagner was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles in June
Health experts comment on Alicia Silverstone’s co-sleeping with 11-year-old son
Blitzers have not just delighted their existing fanbase but also attracted a Pakistani audience