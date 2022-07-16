Two ways Prince Harry can harm the Palace with his book: Read Here

Prince Harry is going to drop major bombshells with his memoir, predict royals experts in UK.

Angela Levin believes the Duke of Sussex is all set to display his personal conflicts with the royal family out in the open.

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Ms Levin said: "It's washing dirty linen in public and it can be small things.

"He's supposed to be getting about £13million.

"They want a story and they won't want how lovely everything is because that's not going to work.

"I think that it could be a small argument between people that he would blow up or it could be revealing secrets about security.

"It could be almost anything. An A-Z of what he's complaining about."

She went on to say Harry "has a lot of poison in his blood".

Meanwhile, expert Jonathan Sacerdoti notes that Harry has substantial information to share.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Mr Sacerdoti said: "We know that they have these commercial contracts in place with Spotify and Netflix and we may see something coming out of those.

"We also know on their imitation royal tour to New York, it was rumoured they were filming for some project because there was a cameraman spotted who wasn't part of the press park and Prince Harry was seen wearing a concealed microphone with a wire sticking out.

"It was assumed they were filming for something during that trip.

"Then of course there's Harry's book, he signed that massive publishing deal.

"I think we can expect to see some controversy from that book because I don't think publishers pay that kind of money unless they expect to get something quite substantial in return. Also, he's got plenty to tell. He's got quite a life story that people are interested in reading about."