Camilla accepted 'Queen Consort' duty for the 'love' of Prince Charles

Duchess Camilla has sacrificed her personal wishes to fulfil her duty to husband, Prince Charles.

As the Prince of Wales prepares to become the next monarch, he will have his wife by his side.

Speaking on the latest Palace Confidential, Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English however, reveals that Camilla was never interested in the role.

She recalls the Duchess saying to her: "I don't think people realise how terryifing doing this job is.

"You know, you get out of a car and there's flashlights going off everywhere and there's a sea of faces.

"Occasionally it's nice to catch the eye of somebody that you recognise, it just makes it feel a little bit less intimidating".

Ms English said: "I think that's something that would surprise people who felt that this is what Camilla wanted all along.

"Actually, I think the truth of it is that she isn't, she didn't want the whole monarchy, she didn't want the Queen Consort, what she wanted to be, was with the man she loved.



"Unfortunately, for her that all comes with a job."

She added: "So, what I think she's done is she has learned to accept it.

"She's very determined and she's decided, look, if I'm going to do this job, I'm going to do it well.

"I think that's what people have seen change over the years".